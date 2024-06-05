Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Down 3.3%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 78,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 574,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $833.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.