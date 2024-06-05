Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $130.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,018.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 48.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 850.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.