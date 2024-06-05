ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.3185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

AGESY stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

