Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,330 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Morphic worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morphic by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,818,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morphic by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 590,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,752. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

