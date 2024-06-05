Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 29,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,309. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

