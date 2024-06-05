Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,726 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,937,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 751,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,299. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

