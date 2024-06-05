Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,460 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

ADCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 57,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,313.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of ADC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

