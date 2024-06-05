Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Hits $1.09

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $173.95 million and $28.14 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,074,039,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,074,039,674.223404 with 478,985,139.6022609 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.08464969 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $30,066,043.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

