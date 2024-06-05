AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Kize Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kize Capital LP reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 11.3% of Kize Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $92.31. 477,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,151. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

