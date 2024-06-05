Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 53,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,639. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

