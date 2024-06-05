Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 53,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,639. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
