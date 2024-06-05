Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 223,500.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 27.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Adobe by 21.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.