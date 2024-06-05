ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $20.60

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $21.38. ACM Research shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 139,397 shares trading hands.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.44.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,650,406. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

