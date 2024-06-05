ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,543.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,349,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

