abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 1.21 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance
Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 62.36 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.08. abrdn European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 77.60 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £257.01 million, a PE ratio of -368.24, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
