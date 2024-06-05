abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 1.21 Dividend

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

Shares of ASLI stock opened at GBX 62.36 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.08. abrdn European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 77.60 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £257.01 million, a PE ratio of -368.24, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Free Report)

Read More

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.