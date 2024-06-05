9,747 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 182,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,878 shares of company stock worth $1,551,590. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.