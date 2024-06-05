7,184 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 92,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 166.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.99. 3,883,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,904. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

