688,000 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 14,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

