6,195 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

