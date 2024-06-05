5,848 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

