4,405 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

