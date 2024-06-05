435,764 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 435,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.97. Research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Stories

