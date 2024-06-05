3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.2% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $40,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. 985,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

