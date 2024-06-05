2,743 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $217.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

