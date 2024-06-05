17,683 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,532,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,849,000 after purchasing an additional 363,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,677.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 362,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 342,452 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. 220,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,984. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

