1,633 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,126 shares of company stock worth $9,355,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

