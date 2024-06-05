1,615 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $133,581,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

