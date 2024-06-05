10,363 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 357,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 622,400 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

