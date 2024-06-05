10,000 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 531,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,209. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

