Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $220.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $258.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.