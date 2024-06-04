Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.85.

Zscaler stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -331.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

