Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $426.08 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,214,840,929 coins and its circulating supply is 18,460,340,737 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

