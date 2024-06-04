Zcash (ZEC) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $27.18 or 0.00038569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $443.84 million and $54.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.