Wrapped Matic Trading Down 4% This Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $125.35 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 177,139,905 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 177,827,664.9411443. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.7014641 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3299 active market(s) with $22,891,452.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.