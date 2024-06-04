WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Gap Down to $47.70

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.70, but opened at $43.81. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 779,215 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $209,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,414 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,577,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 858,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,709 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

