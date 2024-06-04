Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($53.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.81) to GBX 4,000 ($51.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($53.17).

WTB opened at GBX 2,954 ($37.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,105.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,321.55. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.58).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.81) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.90), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($207,533.73). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.49) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,639.33). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.90), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($207,533.73). Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

