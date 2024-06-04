Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.32. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 88,497 shares trading hands.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

