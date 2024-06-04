Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 247.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 153,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,310. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

