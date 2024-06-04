Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 48956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Several brokerages have commented on WEF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market cap of C$156.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

