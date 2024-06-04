Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOWL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $3.99. 411,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,620. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.