Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 414,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. Analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

