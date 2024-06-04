Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower's revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

