Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10.
WELL stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.07.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
