Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 282,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,313. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

