Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $6.83 on Tuesday, reaching $534.75. 388,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

