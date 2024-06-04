Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 20,641.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.55. 41,242,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,342,453. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $559.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

