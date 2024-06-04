Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,068. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $88.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

