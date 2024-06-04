Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

AON stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.79. 514,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,251. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

