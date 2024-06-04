Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,036 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after purchasing an additional 194,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 92,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 673,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 312,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. 962,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,299. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.00.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

