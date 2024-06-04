Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI&T (CINT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI&T (NYSE: CINT):

5/24/2024 – CI&T is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – CI&T was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/23/2024 – CI&T was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

5/14/2024 – CI&T is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – CI&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 113,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $641.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

