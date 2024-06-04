Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI&T (CINT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CI&T (NYSE: CINT):
- 5/24/2024 – CI&T is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2024 – CI&T was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/23/2024 – CI&T was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
- 5/14/2024 – CI&T is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – CI&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CI&T Price Performance
Shares of CINT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 113,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $641.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
