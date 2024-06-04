Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.28% of Watsco worth $48,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE WSO traded down $11.84 on Tuesday, reaching $459.90. The company had a trading volume of 266,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.88 and a 1 year high of $491.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.30 and a 200-day moving average of $419.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

