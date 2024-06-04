Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 1677026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 119.3% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 748,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 553,839 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Walmart by 196.2% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 24,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.